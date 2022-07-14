Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.60.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.54. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

