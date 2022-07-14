Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.68.

CI traded down $10.29 on Thursday, reaching $263.46. 48,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,696. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

