CIBC Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.48.

MOZ traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 243,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$332.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.36. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

