China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,467. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

