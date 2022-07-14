China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 20182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.64 ($0.06).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £19.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20.
China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.