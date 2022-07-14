China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 20182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.64 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £19.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

