China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLPXY stock traded down 0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting 18.26. 11,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52 week low of 15.22 and a 52 week high of 24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 19.57.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.
About China Longyuan Power Group (Get Rating)
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.
