Chico Wealth RIA Buys Shares of 319,619 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 319,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,489,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 12.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned 10.48% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

