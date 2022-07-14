Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $471.58 and last traded at $469.47. Approximately 6,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,247,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.39.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

