Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.45 and last traded at $148.03. Approximately 5,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 564,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.51.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $4,805,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

