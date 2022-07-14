Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.45 and last traded at $148.03. Approximately 5,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 564,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.51.
GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $4,805,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NYSE:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
