Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CHUC stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 109,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Charlie’s has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
