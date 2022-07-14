Chain Guardians (CGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.38 Million

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,508.13 or 1.00005541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

