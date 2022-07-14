CHADS VC (CHADS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49.00

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $654,315.26 and approximately $49.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,312.51 or 1.00005757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

