CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.16.

NYSE:CF traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.62. 122,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,416. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CF Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

