Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,060. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

