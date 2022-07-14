Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.70

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 237888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. On average, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

