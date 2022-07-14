Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 9.2%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77. 13,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 797,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $544.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

