CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.07

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 39654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
