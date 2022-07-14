CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.07

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 39654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

