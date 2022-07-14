Carry Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Carry has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and $896,491.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00067281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013275 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

