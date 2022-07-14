Carroll Investors Inc Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IYG traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.82. 954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,872. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $143.65 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

