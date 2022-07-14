Carroll Investors Inc Sells 492 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Investors Inc decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

