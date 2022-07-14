Carroll Investors Inc Has $50,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.66. 6,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,698. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

