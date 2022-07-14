Carroll Investors Inc Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Carroll Investors Inc cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,118. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.51 and its 200-day moving average is $331.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

