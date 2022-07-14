Carroll Investors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up 0.8% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

LVS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. 220,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,329. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

