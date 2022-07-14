Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target Lowered to €21.50 at Berenberg Bank

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €23.30 ($23.30) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.00) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.50) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 234,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,209. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

