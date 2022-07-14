CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 0.8% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. 35,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

