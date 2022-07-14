Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

