Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.26

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 56972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $982.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

