Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.39. Cano Health shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 81,014 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

