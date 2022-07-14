CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 125,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

