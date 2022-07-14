CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 125,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.
About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)
