Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,100 shares, an increase of 362.6% from the June 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF remained flat at $$1.78 on Thursday. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

