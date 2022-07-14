Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Target Price to C$11.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

IVPAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,107. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

