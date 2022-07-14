Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$44.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,776. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.