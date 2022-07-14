Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 12,898 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 266,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

