Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.70. 20,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

