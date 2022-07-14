Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NYSE:WHD traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,752,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

