Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $138.78

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Etsy by 67.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 885,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,861,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 51.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Etsy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.