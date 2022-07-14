BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.68

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 1982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

