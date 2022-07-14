Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

BHF opened at $39.98 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

