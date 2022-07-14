Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

BHF traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 7,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

