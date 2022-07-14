Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.
BHF traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 7,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
