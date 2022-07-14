Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 9,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 7,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgetown stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

