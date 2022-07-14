Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRDG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of BRDG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

