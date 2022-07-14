BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.95. BRC shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,086 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
