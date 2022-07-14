BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.95. BRC shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,086 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

