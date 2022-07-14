Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $18.40 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,397,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

CFG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 206,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,231. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.