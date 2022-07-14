Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 807,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

