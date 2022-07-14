Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,302. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

