Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.46. 23,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,042. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

