Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 1.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 20,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

