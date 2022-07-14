Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 1.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 20,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.
Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)
