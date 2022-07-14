Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock remained flat at $$56.99 on Thursday. 2,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.