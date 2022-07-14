Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.43 and last traded at $142.39. Approximately 113,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,635,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

