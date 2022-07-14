Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.50. 177,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.25. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

